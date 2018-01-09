GBT Stock: Awaiting a Break Above ResistanceI am once again focusing on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) stock because I continue to believe that a move toward higher GBT stock prices is on the horizon. These beliefs surrounding Global Blood Therapeutics stock is based on a method of investment analysis called technical analysis.Technical analysis is based on the notion that stocks have embedded trends, and therefore, historical price and volume data points can be used to speculate on the direction a stock is likely heading next. I have been using this method to create investment strategies for nearly two decades and feel that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...