AIM-listed engineer TP Group said it had won a £0.9m contract from an unnamed defence client to overhaul an atmosphere management system on an operational submarine. The contract, which starts immediately, is part of a broader through-life support programme typical for equipment with a life span over 30 years, TP said in a statement. TP makes air management control systems for submarines that helps make them harder to detect. Chief executive Phil Cartmell said: "We are very pleased to kick off ...

