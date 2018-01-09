Spirits distilling company Stock Spirits Group announced that momentum from its strong first half had carried on to the second, with the firm expecting results for the full-year to come in slightly ahead of expectations. Stock Spirits posted continued growth in both volume and value terms from its Polish and Czech Republic business units, which together, make up approximately three-quarters of the group's total revenue. The group's Polish business performed well as the group made progress ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...