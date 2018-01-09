TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Umbral Energy Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Company participates, through identification and strategic alliances, for opportunities to increase shareholder value.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Umbral Energy Corp. a ete approuve pour inscription.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com a la date de negociation.

La Societe participe, par l'identification et les alliances strategiques, aux occasions d'accroitre la valeur pour les actionnaires.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CANN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and 136 275 097 outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for 59 407 688 issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/ Sciences biologiques ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 42727B 10 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 42727B 10 9 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/$CDN negociation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 10 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de October 31/Le 31 octobre l'exercice financier: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

