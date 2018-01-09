TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- The Carl Data Solutions Inc. Share Purchase Warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to the Carl Data Solutions Inc. Rights Offering (see Bulletin 2017-1205) have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant will be exercisable for a two-year period from the date of issuance at a price of $0.35 per Common Share, if exercised within six months of the date of issuance, and at a price of $0.40 per Common Share thereafter.

Les bons de souscription d'actions de Carl Data Solutions Inc. (les "bons de souscription") emis aux termes du placement de droits de Carl Data Solutions Inc. (voir Bulletin 2017-1205) ont ete approuves aux fins d'inscription.

Chaque bon de souscription pourra etre exerce pendant une periode de deux ans a compter de la date d'emission au prix de 0,35 $ par action ordinaire s'il est exerce dans les six mois suivant la date d'emission et au prix de 0,40 $ par action ordinaire par la suite.

Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 10 janvier/January 2018 Symbol/Symbole: CRL.WT CUSIP: 142173 11 1 ISIN: CA 142173 11 1 0 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie

