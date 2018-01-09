Flying camera features 12-megapixel resolution, 85° field of view and 50 percent longer battery life

Other enhancements include 16 GB memory and choice of four colors

Aerial photography has been transformed once again with today's announcement of the AirSelfie2, the next generation of the revolutionary, pocket-sized flying camera. The device will feature an enhanced camera, longer battery life and greater memory as well as an upgraded smartphone app, making for the best photo and video experience in its class.

The AirSelfie2 takes all the groundbreaking features of the original AirSelfie and turbocharges them. It will offer a 12-megapixel camera for full HD photo and video, an 85° field of view and a battery life that runs up to 50 percent longer than the original. The AirSelfie2, which will be available for purchase in March 2018, comes in four colors silver, black, gold and rose gold.

"The AirSelfie2 is truly revolutionary when it comes to flying cameras. When you're looking to capture life's important moments, dramatic scenery or large group shots, you want a combination of best-in-class technology and ease of use. The AirSelfie2 delivers precisely that," said Stefano Cabella, CEO of AirSelfie.

Like its predecessor, the AirSelfie2 is small enough to fit in your pocket, coming in at 3.72" x 2.71" x 0.45". And it weighs just over two ounces, so you'll barely notice it's there. It features anodized aluminum casing, so it's durable enough to withstand modern life. And with four turbo fans flying it, the AirSelfie2 can travel more than 60 feet from home base. That, combined with a vibration absorption system, ensures users can take great pictures or video from every angle.

The AirSelfie2 also features a 16GB memory allowing for thousands of pictures or video clips. It connects wirelessly to most with iOS and Android devices, meaning you can upload shots to social media or share them in seconds. And the 85° field of view on the AirSelfie2 means no special lenses or attachments to get the best shot possible.

The AirSelfie2 includes a flying camera, a powerbank for anywhere/anytime recharging, a USB cable for connecting to a computer and a protective bumper. AirSelfie2 will be through airselfiecamera.com and select retailers for $299.95.

About AirSelfie Holdings Ltd

The AirSelfie idea came from the vision of two young Italian businessmen, brothers Marco and Edoardo Stroppiana, co-founder of the British company AirSelfie Holdings Ltd. The Stroppiana brothers, who grew up in the technological sector, immediately developed a great love for and were deeply fascinated by the world of innovation and, subsequently, the reality of drones.

AirSelfie headquarters are in London; there are also two offices, one in Milan concerned with operation control, and the other in Hong Kong, which deals with the co-ordination of product distribution strategy worldwide.

