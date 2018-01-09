

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has revealed he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.



Arpaio announced his campaign in a telephone interview with the Washington Examiner, highlighting his support for President Donald Trump.



'I have a lot to offer. I'm a big supporter of President Trump,' Arpaio said. 'I'm going to have to work hard; you don't take anything for granted. But I would not being doing this if I thought that I could not win.'



Arpaio, an immigration hardliner, was pardoned by Trump last August after being convicted of contempt of court for continuing his practice of racially profiling Latinos.



In the interview with the Examiner, Arpaio indicated he would maintain his strict opposition to illegal immigration despite concerns among some Republican insiders about his poor reputation with non-white voters.



'Being a U.S. senator is a little different than being the sheriff, because you can do a lot of things in the U.S. Senate, and I have many plans, believe me,' Arpaio said.



He added, 'It's tough. It's a tough decision. But, if you're going to come across that border, you should be arrested and get the consequences of it.'



Arpaio joins state senator Kelli Ward in the race for the Republican nomination, while Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., is expected to launch her campaign later this week.



The Republican nominee will be chosen in a primary on August 28th, with the winner likely to face Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the general election.



