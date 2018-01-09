TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- The common shares of Sunniva Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com on the trading date.

Sunniva Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company operating in the two largest markets - California and Canada. Sunniva is committed to becoming one of the lowest cost producers delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale free of pesticides and/or other contaminants.

Les actions ordinaires de Sunniva Inc. ont ete approuvees pour inscription a la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur thecse.com a la date de negociation.

Sunniva Inc., par le biais de ses filiales, est une societe de cannabis medical integree verticalement qui opere dans les deux plus grands marches - la Californie et le Canada. Sunniva s'engage a devenir l'un des producteurs les moins chers offrant des produits et services surs et de haute qualite a l'echelle sans pesticides et / ou autres contaminants.

Issuer/Emetteur: Sunniva Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SNN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 26 636 071 circulation: Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 10 362 135 emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 86745H 10 1 ISIN: CA 86745H 10 1 0 Boardlot/Quotite: 100 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/ $CA Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: Le 10 janvier/January 2018 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: December 31/le 31 decembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



