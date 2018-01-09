Weakness in the single currency drove further gains in shares on the Continent, helping to offset weakness in the Utilities space as bond yields advanced. By the close of trading, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was 0.43% or 1.70 points higher at 400.11, alongside an advance of 0.13% or 17.81 points on the German Dax to 13,385.59 and a gain of 0.67% or 36.52 points for the Cac-40 to 5,523.94. In parallel, euro/dollar was off by 0.41% to 1.1920, weighed down by an outsized fall of 0.82% in the single ...

