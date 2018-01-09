Fortiline Waterworks Opens Branch in Summerdale, Alabama

Becomes Fortiline's 50th Branch

CONCORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / Fortiline Waterworks ("Fortiline"), a MORSCO brand and the second-largest, American-owned waterworks distributor in the United States, announced today it has opened a new location in Summerdale, Alabama. With this new branch, Fortiline now has 50 distribution branches in 13 states.

The new branch is located at 104 Investment Lane, Summerdale, AL 36580. This is Fortiline's only branch in Alabama, and the company's first branch opening of 2018.

"This new branch allows Fortiline to expand its coverage and customer base throughout southern Alabama," said Ben Cagle, SVP of Operations for Fortiline. "We will provide Fortiline expertise in a number of areas there, including our HDPE fusion capabilities and wide range of McElroy fusion equipment."

"We continue to look for ways to increase market share and expand our presence throughout the United States," said Kevin Jehl, Fortiline Vice President of National Accounts & Marketing. "Opening this location in Summerdale just reinforces our commitment to controlled, targeted expansion that meets the needs of our client base."

Fortiline Waterworks, headquartered in Concord, N.C., is the second-largest American-owned wholesale distributor of underground water, sewer and storm utility products in the United States. Founded in 1997, Fortiline distributes more than 75,000 SKUs to a diverse base of more than 4,500 contractor, developer and municipal customers through a network of 50 branches in 13 states across the U.S. The company's vision is to be the preferred and most trusted resource for utility infrastructure product solutions and Fortiline backs that with specialty divisions and extensive inventory at locations across the country. To learn more, visit www.fortiline.com.

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded nearly 100 years ago in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing companies in its market. MORSCO is a private company sponsored by Advent International and led by a team of industry veterans. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA), Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ), Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS), Murray Supply Company (NC, SC, VA), Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA), Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit the website at www.MorscoUSA.com.

