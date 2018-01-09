Talisen Launches Enterprise Energy Management Software in Dubai

St. Louis Company's global licensing effort starts strong with Etihad ESCO

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --In October of 2017, Talisen entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) of Dubai to license Talisen's Enterprise Sustainability Platform (ESP) solution for the Dubai building retrofit market. What makes this market so unique for Talisen is that Government of Dubai has set strategic targets to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30% by the year 2030.

Why Dubai? Talisen gained some experience in Dubai, just before the 2009 recession. The building market was booming and in need of solutions that could integrate multiple building automation systems. Talisen was on the verge of its first deal there but pulled out of the region when the recession hit the Middle East hard in 2009.

After some market research in 2015, George Brill, CEO of Talisen Technologies, and his business associate Mohan Menon teamed up to form Talisen International. Their plan was to re-enter the UAE and Middle Eastern market by securing a strong and capable licensee. Dubai seemed like the best place to start because the Emirate had such a well-defined strategy for large-scale electricity and water reductions (Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy - DIES 2030). In addition, Etihad ESCO, a fully owned subsidiary of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, appeared to be an ideally placed partner.

Etihad ESCO has a responsibility to manage energy conservation projects involving up to 30,000 buildings over the next 13 years. However, Etihad ESCO did not have the software solution to manage the data for such a large building retrofit program. That is where Talisen came in.

"Etihad ESCO was established in 2013, as an initiative by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, to create a viable market in Dubai for building retrofits using energy services companies (ESCOs). At Etihad ESCO, customers are at the core of our operations," said Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad ESCO.

"The establishment of the Measurement and Verification (M&V) Centre is a reflection of Etihad ESCO's commitment to utilizing the most advanced and innovative technologies to ensure we deliver value to our customers. While the M&V Centre is an essential expansion of Etihad ESCO's services, it will also enable us to utilize Talisen's experience and expertise in large city-wide energy data management and its latest Internet of Things (IoT) enabled technology platform, ESP, to closely monitor the performance of all client assets under its scope," said Mr. Ali Al Jassim.

Brill expects the Dubai project to be in full swing by January 2018 and is excited about the prospect of being involved in such an innovative project with the Etihad ESCO team. Brill refers to something Mr. Ali Al Jassim said, "Enterprise Energy Management is a 'Team Sport'. The ESP platform and M&V Centre will provide an 'arena' where all stakeholders can come together to realize the best possible savings for each project."

Talisen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Talisen is a recognized global leader of enterprise solutions for organizations with sophisticated networks, applications, and security requirements. To learn more about Talisen International, please visit our website athttp://www.talisentech.com or contact us at contact@talisentech.com.

