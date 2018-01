PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday after an early move to the upside. Urban Outfitters is currently down by 3.9 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a month.



The initial decline by Urban Outfitters came after the apparel retailer reported disappointing holiday sales growth.



