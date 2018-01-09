

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump suggested in a White House meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday that he would support a two-phase approach to enacting immigration reform.



Trump called on lawmakers to craft a 'bill of love' to provide protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.



However, Trump reiterated his demand that a bill addressing the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers must also include measures to secure the border.



The president has repeatedly called for the legislation to include funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border while also ending chain migration and the visa lottery system.



Trump indicated he would support the solution that the twenty-five lawmakers in the room manage to negotiate.



'You folks are going to have to come up with a solution,' Trump said. 'And if you do, I will sign that solution.'



Trump suggested that dealing with the Dreamers and border security would allow lawmakers to move on to comprehensive immigration reform.



The president told Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that he would provide political cover if lawmakers pursue a comprehensive bill.



'If you want to take it that further step, I'll take the heat,' Trump said. 'You are not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform.'



The debate about protections for Dreamers and border security has been hampering negotiations to reach a long-term spending deal needed to avoid a government shutdown.



