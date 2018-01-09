Company Announcement



-- Major shareholder announcement for Genmab A/S



Copenhagen, Denmark; January 9, 2018 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) announces under reference to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act that Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has informed us that, as of January 5, 2018, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has increased their indirect ownership in Genmab A/S to 3,081,731 shares, which amounts to 5.04% of the share capital and voting rights in Genmab A/S.



About Genmab Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers, and solid tumors. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, and the HexaBody platform which creates effector function enhanced antibodies. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information visit www.genmab.com.



Contact: Rachel Curtis Gravesen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications T: +45 33 44 77 20; M: +45 25 12 62 60; E: rcg@genmab.com



This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; the DuoBody logo; the HexaBody logo; HuMax; HuMax-CD20; DuoBody; HexaBody and UniBody. Arzerra is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.



Company Announcement no. 01 CVR no. 2102 3884 LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122



Genmab A/S Kalvebod Brygge 43 1560 Copenhagen V Denmark



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659381