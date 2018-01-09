The Latin American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (LASOA): Dr. Bill De La Pena New Editor in Chief of LASOA Tips Magazine

The Latin American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators is Launching a Magazine Aimed at Changing the Specialty and Dr. Bill De La Pena is at the Helm

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / The Latin American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (LASOA) has one mission, to educate ophthalmological practices. Their steely-eyed focus is to ensure these practices and organizations are up to date on the latest methods to effectively operate and serve patients. LASOA now has a new primary information source for all of their affiliates, and it is already making a difference; their newly launched website LASOA.org. Later this year, they will launch an accompanying educational Magazine LASOA Tips. It will be a bi-monthly publication available in three languages, English, Spanish, and Portuguese, in order to reach and educate as many readers as possible.

The renowned Dr. Bill De La Peña is the Chairman of the board and the Editor in Chief of LASOA Tips Magazine. Dr. Cavalcanti is the Chairman of the Executive board.

LASOA is a division of the Latin American Association of Cataract Surgeons, Anterior Segment and Refractive (ALACCSA-R) and is recognized in Latin America as a leader in ophthalmic administration education. Even during its early development, LASOA quickly became an affiliate association of the Pan American Society of Ophthalmology (PAAO).

It is anticipated that 2018 will be one of LASOA's biggest years yet. The organization will be present at important international congresses such as the International Congress of the Southern Hemisphere ALACCSA-R that will take place in Chile, as well as being participants in the Congress of the Pan American Society of Ophthalmology.

While the current world tends to globalize elements of health care, large insurance companies and governments are very interested in exploring methods of improving efficiency and effective practices in all disciplines in the medical field. LASOA is dedicated to making sure ophthalmologists have adequate guidance and training to improve the administration of their medical practices, and larger organizations have useful information on implementing policies on a global level to bring these efficiency practices into the mainstream.

SOURCE: The Latin American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (LASOA)