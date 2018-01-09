Bonita 7.6 release with Bonita Continuous Deployment technology enables cloud-based Living Applications

Bonitasoft, the largest open source provider of low-code business process management and digital transformation software, announced today that along with the release of v7.6 of its flagship platform Bonita, it has signed a partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This partnership will permit companies to effectively operate the Bonita platform with Amazon AWS cloud technology.

Bonita 7.6 comes with a brand-new platform add-on, Bonita Continuous Delivery, which automates provisioning of a Bonita platform so that deployment takes just a few minutes. This module can be added to the Bonita platform and leverages Ansible and Docker technologies for provisioning, along with provides advanced native Bonita capabilities to manage clustering deployments and platform backups. Applications on the Bonita platform are now fully compatible with both on-premises and AWS cloud deployments.

"With cloud-based access though AWS, digital process applications on the Bonita platform are easily highly distributed and secure," said Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO and founder of Bonitasoft. "We are pleased to have AWS as part of our partner ecosystem."

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible and open Bonita application platform unleashes the full potential of multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Apps: enterprise-grade applications that connect tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations and business processes, with the capability for continuous improvement to keep ahead of changes in business and technology.

With more than 1000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 120,000 members, Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

