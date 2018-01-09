Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs 2017-2021

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs is the declining sales of diesel cars leading to more market opportunity for gasoline cars. The Euro 6 norms have adversely affected the sales of diesel engines as the norms regarding diesel engines were made stringent. The decline in sales of diesel engines will lead to an increase in the market share for gasoline engine cars. This will drive the demand for the automotive aftermarket spark plugs.

The three emerging market trends driving the global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing preference for platinum and iridium spark plugs

There has been increasing preference for platinum and iridium spark plugs among OEMs. The demand has also been witnessed in the lower segment vehicles. Previously, platinum and iridium spark plugs were mainly used in the luxury segment. However, they are now being adopted in mass-selling vehicles too. Modern engines operate at high combustion temperatures causing greater electrode wear, which has resulted in the requirement of more resistant materials such as platinum, iridium, or rhodium.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive components, "Iridium spark plugs require low voltage. A precise spark delivered every time will result in efficient combustion, thereby increasing fuel economy. Bosch has extended its spark plug series with its double iridium spark plug, that has an average service life up to four times that of standard copper plugs."

Better designed spark plugs for GDI engines

Modern GDI engines operate at higher pressure and temperature. The injection pressures in a GDI engine are usually between 100 and 120 bars in the combustion chamber, whereas the injection pressures can be as high as 250 bars in a turbo engine. Therefore, due to the higher working pressures, the requirement for ignition voltage also increases. As a result, spark plugs manufacturers are manufacturing high-performance spark plugs to withstand high pressure and temperature and ensure reliable ignition of the fuel-air mixture. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing spark plugs with greater mechanical and thermomechanical ruggedness to perform better in irregular combustion and to reduce electrode temperatures.

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient cars

The first standards for fuel economy were established by the US in 1970. Regions such as Japan, China, and many European countries established and moved forward in tightening their fuel economy standards by 2000. The major factors that contributed to the tightening of fuel economy standards were the threat of potential shortages of oil and the diverse climatic changes. Fuel economy standards were also aimed at improving energy efficiency of individual vehicles.

"The relative increase in the prices of oil has encouraged the customers to buy fuel-efficient vehicles. Thus, OEMs started concentrating on manufacturing fuel-efficient vehicles by reducing the size of the powertrain, reducing the weight of the vehicles and electrification of mechanical components," says Keerthi

