SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'category market intelligence study on the retail industry'. A renowned consumer goods manufacturer with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread across economies was facing predicaments in understanding the competitive landscape and in assessing the current market trends. The client wanted to leverage the use of category market intelligence solutions to determine the potential bottlenecks and compliance issues in the consumer goods space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006270/en/

Category Market Intelligence Study for a Prominent Consumer Goods Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The recent shift toward a consumer-centric environment will contribute to the growth of the retail space as consumers' are preferring online shopping over conventional in-store shopping."

In the retail sector, leading consumer goods manufacturers are employing category market intelligence studies to gain an overview of the market players along with the information related to the supplier's pricing and cost structure. Category market intelligence solutions also help firms operating in this market space to manage better supplier relationships and normalize compliance-related costs.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The category market intelligence solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the consumer goods manufacturing client identify the barriers, opportunities, and market trends by providing SWOT analysis. The solutions provided also assisted the client to achieve operational efficiency while accentuating on technologies to support their product innovations.

This category market intelligence solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Improve their product offerings by gaining adequate buyer insights.

Address the supplier diversity for the products offered in the market.

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete category market intelligence case study here:

https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/consumer-goods-category-market

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006270/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com