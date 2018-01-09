Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive knock sensor market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global automotive knock sensor market is the growing adoption of sensors in powertrain systems. The rising demand of consumers and increased OEM offerings have led to the widening of several parameters in vehicles such as safety, performance, stability, and comfort. The evolution of electronic components from the conventional mechanical components has refined and improved these parameters.

The three emerging market trends driving the global automotive knock sensor market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Flat response knock sensor

Ionization current sensing ignition subsystem

Miniaturization of knock sensor

Flat response knock sensor

The design of flat response knock sensor permits its usage in various types of IC engines such as two-stroke engines, alternative fuel engines, diesel engines, and flexible fuel engines. This sensor is a self-generating piezoelectric sensor that is mounted either on the engine block or on the cylinder head. The output voltage produced is in proportion to the engine vibrations, which would be caused by knocking. It is different when compared to other knock sensors as it does not require power for its functioning. The knock is controlled by the engine control module (ECM) in the sensor by delaying spark timing in case of a gasoline engine, or the diesel injection timing in case of a diesel engine.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, "The technical specifications of the flat response knock sensor that has a flat frequency response that ranges between 1 and 18 kHz would help its usage in different engines by simply adjusting the filter frequency of the signal processing electronics. This adjustment is made to complement with the knock frequency of the engine. Automakers would be benefitted by these flat response knock sensors because they respond to knock frequencies that are higher than the primary knock frequency."

Ionization current sensing ignition subsystem

The advanced method of detecting knocks in the engine is through ion sensing and it works without the use of the sensor. This method is new and not usually used on a wider scale in vehicle engines. Delphi's ionization current sensing ignition subsystem is one of the recent trends in the detection of knock that follows ion sensing technology. This technology works on the principle that electrical current flow in an ionized gas is proportional to the flame electrical conductivity. This ion sense subsystem consists of one ignition coil per cylinder and high-temperature resistant electronics.

This ion sense detection in motorcycles and automobiles eradicates vibration-based knock sensors for lower system cost and improved knock sensitivity and detection. The knock detection and control by these ion sensing systems are robust and help to increase engine efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Thus, Delphi's ionization current sensing ignition subsystem can be used in all current and future two-valve and multi-valve engine programs.

Miniaturization of knock sensor

Owing to the increased demand for engine downsizing, other related products should be made compact to fit in the engine. For instance, the M6 small designed knock sensor by Continental is specifically made for use in compact engines. The small design with an M6 bolt for space and weight saving can be used in all type of automotive IC engines. These knock sensors can measure the structural vibrations in the IC engines that continuously adjust ignition parameters for improving the engine performance.

"The high sensitivity of these miniaturized knock sensors assists in increasing engine power and decreasing fuel consumption. At present, their usage is limited to luxury car models such as BMW and Audi. However, these developments in miniature sensors contributed more than 80% growth in 2016 as they are specially used by the automakers to enhance engine performance," says Amey

