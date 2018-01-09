Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recent global automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006681/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive MAF sensors market has multiple vendors. Nevertheless, the market is not as fragmented as the other sensors markets as the design of the MAF sensor is not standard for all vehicles. The competition within the MAF sensors market is intense as there is always a need for improvement in the efficiency of the product. There are many key players that manufacture sensors for automotive parts and they have a possibility to enter the market. However, the entry of new players to the market would be possible with newer and innovative design changes that improve the efficiency of the engine.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "Increased precision in measurement is one of the factors that is contributing to the growth of the global automotive MAF sensors market. The use of electronic switches and sensors in vehicles is increasing because of the increase in the instances of computer controlled function. This augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is one of the leading companies that offer advanced sensors across the automotive industry. The company's sensors deliver accurate information from every part of the vehicle. Bosch's sensors source the electronic stability control unit, comprising the anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and electronic stability program (ESP), with information about the driving situation (steering angle, wheel traction, and longitudinal/ lateral acceleration).

Continental

The engine management sensors produced by Continental help customers reduce fuel consumption and harmful emissions. These sensors play a vital role in boosting engine efficiency and vehicle safety to ensure better driving comfort and experience. The instrumentation sensors produced by the company enable customers to monitor important information related to temperature and RPM, pressure, as well as fuel and speed level to ensure long service life and reliable vehicle operation. The wheel speed sensors offered by the company are one of the premier types of automotive sensors marketed in Europe.

Delphi

Delphi is one of the leading manufacturers of vehicle components. The company markets its products to distributors, OEMs, and retailers. The company has 129 manufacturing facilities and 15 technical centers in 33 countries. The MAF sensors made by the company are never remanufactured. They are designed, tested, and engineered to cater to more than 145 million vehicles. Some of the major end-users of MAF sensors include Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Hyundai, BMW, Honda, GM, Mazda, Subaru, and Acura.

DENSO

DENSO is one of the leading suppliers of advanced automotive technology systems and components. They supply to most of the key players in the automotive industry. DENSO was one of the first companies to manufacture engine management sensors, and are trying to bring new technologies to the automotive industry. The company has worked toward the improvement of performance and reduced emissions. DENSO's active safety technology helps the driver in averting accidents, eliminating blind spots, minimizing damage caused by unavoidable collisions, and assisting operations that hinder a smooth driving experience.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. The company produces customized advanced sensors and controls for mission-critical applications such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, temperature control devices, and bimetal current, used in electric motors and pressure sensors in automotive systems. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of highly engineered automotive devices.

Hitachi

Hitachi operates in many industries including automotive systems. The company is one of the leading tier-1 suppliers for the global automotive market. In the automotive industry, the company manufactures and supplies various products such as engine management, electric powertrain, drive control, and car information systems.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Thermostat Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006681/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com