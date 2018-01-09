MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- Valener (TSX: VNR)(TSX: VNR.PR.A) announces the appointment of Eric Lachance as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Financial Officer of Energir Inc., general partner of Energir, L.P. Mr. Lachance will act as Chief Financial Officer of Valener under the Administration and Support Agreement initially signed between Valener and Energir, L.P. on September 30, 2010 and subsequently amended and updated on September 30, 2015. Mr. Lachance replaces Pierre Despars, who has retired from the company.

Mr. Lachance joined Energir, L.P. in January 2017 as Vice President, Finance. From February 2000 to December 2016, he held various positions at Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, the last three years as Regional Director - Europe within its subsidiary CDPQ Paris where he led the team responsible for ensuring the supervision and valuation of the Caisse's European infrastructure investment portfolio.

Mr. Lachance's appointment took effect January 1, 2018.

About Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Energir. Through its investment in Energir, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Quebec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Energir's growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Quebec alongside Energir. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common shares and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and "VNR.PR.A" for Series A preferred shares.

About Energir

With more than $7 billion in assets, Energir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to meet the energy needs of its 520,000 customers and the communities it serves in an increasingly sustainable way. In Quebec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. In the United States, through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly fifteen states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, in addition to being the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Energir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Energir hopes to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts

Mariem Elsayed

Energir

514-598-3253

investors@valener.com



Media

Catherine Houde

Energir

514-598-3449

communications@valener.com



