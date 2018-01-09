KidsPlay Museum Gets $2,500 Donation from GoodWorks Insurance for Fair

KidsPlay Family Fun Fair, Torrington, Feb. 18, Sponsored by New Milford/Glastonbury Agency

NEW MILFORD and TORRINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / KidsPlay Children's Museum received a $2,500 donation from GoodWorks Insurance, which was named the Presenting Sponsor of the fourth annual KidsPlay Family Fun Fair in Torrington.

Families will explore exhibits, engage in creative activities, attend high-quality shows, and learn about family-oriented organizations and resources in the community.

'GoodWorks Insurance is helping us deliver a wonderful event that is all about family, community, and fun. We so appreciate their support of this event and our work,' said Eileen Marriott, KidsPlay Children's Museum director.

GoodWorks Insurance donates at least 50 percent of its profits annually to local nonprofits that support education, healthcare, public safety and community development. The insurance agency has offices in Glastonbury, New Milford, Columbia, and Avon.

'We're delighted to participate in this wonderful event and help get the word out that KidsPlay is a gem in their community,' said Edward F. Ryan, senior vice president with GoodWorks Insurance.

The KidsPlay Family Fun Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, at the Warner Theater and KidsPlay Children's Museum in Torrington. It features exhibits, creative activities, engaging shows, a face painter, roaming entertainers and more. It also offers free eye screenings, child ID kits, medical and dental information, camp and childcare information.

The KidsPlay Family Fun Fair is the museum's largest event. The 2017 Fair welcomed over 1,150 children and caregivers. They interacted with the 25 nonprofit organizations, three public organizations, and nine-family oriented businesses.

KidsPlay Children's Museum is a non-profit institution with over 11,000 square feet of interactive hands-on exhibits and a variety of educational programs. At KidsPlay, children and their families engage their curiosity, explore and learn through purposeful play.

The recently expanded museum welcomes a larger, more geographically diverse visitor base and is making a positive impact on the economic redevelopment of downtown Torrington.

Fun Fair tickets are available at KidsPlay (61 Main St., Torrington), online at www.kidsplaymuseum.org and at the door on the day of the event.

In addition to its donation for the Fair, GoodWorks Insurance has established the KidsPlay Charitable Fund that will receive 20 percent of all commissions earned on insurance policies bought by museum members, patrons, donors, and volunteers. Both new and renewed policies will eligible, making the Fund self-sustaining.

'We believe the fund will provide revenue to the museum for many years to come,' Ryan said.

One of the region's top independent insurance agencies, GoodWorks Insurance is part of GoodWorks Financial Group. More information is online at www.goodworksinsurance.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoodWorksInsurance.



Edward F. Ryan, senior vice president with GoodWorks Insurance, presents check to Eileen Marriott, KidsPlay Children's Museum director.

Media Contact:

Henry Stimpson

Stimpson Communications

508-647-0705

Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: GoodWorks Insurance