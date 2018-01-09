Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW6) ("KWG") ("KWG" or the "Company") has been requested by staff ("Staff") of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to publish clarification of certain matters following an issue oriented review by Staff of the OSC of KWG's continuous disclosure record. The issues clarified are as follows:

• retracting KWG news release 250 which inadvertently combined inferred resources with measured or indicated resources, provided an estimate of the gross value of the minerals discovered in the Ring of Fire and inadvertently referred to chromite as the mineral resource which was the subject of resource estimates

• removal of material and links from KWG's website and social media referring to mineral resource estimates and projections of the gross value of minerals

• retracting statements from KWG's management's discussion and analysis referring to the useful life of a railroad which Staff has suggested could be misinterpreted by some readers

• retracting written disclosure of economic projections and gross value estimates

Social Media

At the request of Staff following their review of KWG's continuous disclosure record, KWG has removed from its website all episodes of Mining Minutes ("MM"). More specifically, the KWG TV section on www.kwgresources.com has been removed and no MM can been viewed through the KWG website. All posts linked to the MM series on FaceBook have been removed. Any Twitter tweets on Mining Minutes will not play the referenced MM. No MM video can now be streamed from KWG's website or any social media that KWG controls. KWG retracts all information in the videos on the Company's social media including references to mineral resource estimates and projections (whether to production costs, throughput, output, capital costs, payback periods or mine life). The Company's mineral resource estimates are summarized below.

Mineral Resources and Related Matters

KWG press release 250 published December 22, 2016, is retracted in its entirety as it included: an inadvertent estimate of inferred resources combined with measured or indicated resources; an estimate of the gross value of the minerals discovered in the Ring of Fire; a reference to estimates of mineral resources held by other companies; and an inadvertent reference to chromite as the mineral resource which was the subject of resource estimates.

The following extracts from the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, Koper Lake Project Chromite Deposit, McFauld's Lake Area, Ontario, Canada, Porcupine Mining Division, NTS 43D16, Updated Mineral Resource Estimation Technical Report, UTM: Zone 16, 548460m E, 5842511m N, NAD83, Prepared For KWG Resources Inc. and Fancamp Exploration Ltd., by Alan Aubut P.Geo., December 15, 2015 provide a summary of the estimated mineral resources in KWG's Koper Lake Project (in respect of which KWG holds a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG's equity)):