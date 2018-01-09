Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - American Paramount Gold Corp. ("American Paramount") (OTC Pink: APGA) announced today that the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in the State of Nevada to change its name to Indigenous Roots Corp.

The amendment requires review by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Upon completion, the Company will announce the results of the FINRA review and the effectiveness of this change on the market by filing a Current Report on Form 8-K.

