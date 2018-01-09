sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,954 Euro		-0,113
-1,60 %
WKN: A2H5PE ISIN: CA7766521099 Ticker-Symbol: 4RO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROOTS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROOTS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,974
7,064
09.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROOTS CORPORATION
ROOTS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROOTS CORPORATION6,954-1,60 %