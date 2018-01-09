BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the potato market in the Netherlands.

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading Dutch potato suppliers.

The potato processing sector in the Netherlands is currently the world's leader in potato output and potato exports. Although the country is small in size, the Netherlands has managed to achieve the world's highest potato crop yields through its innovative production, making the country one of the largest potato suppliers and potato seed exporters in the global market. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top potato producers, suppliers, and exporters in the Netherlands and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with the Netherlands' leading potato companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level!

Why connect with companies from Netherlands' potato market?

The Netherlands is currently one of the world's leading countries in three major potato production segments, which are seed potatoes, potatoes for consumption, and potatoes for process industries. Today, the Netherlands grows over 500 different varieties of potatoes on nearly 200,000 hectares of its land, the annual total potato production in the Netherlands is over 7.3 million tonnes, representing the highest potato yield in the world of 46 ton/ha. About 70% of potato production in the Netherlands is exported in the form of fresh tubers and potato products, such as chips and flour. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is also the world's major supplier of certified seed potatoes, with exports of some 700,000 tonnes a year.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified potato suppliers in the Netherlands, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

