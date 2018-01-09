All three of Wall Street's main indices notched record closes on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the start of earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 25,385.80, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed up 0.1% at 2,751.29 and 7,163.58, respectively. In bond markets, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note rose 6.2 basis points to 2.542%, hitting its highest level since March 2014. Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said: "Equity markets in the US are trading at record highs and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...