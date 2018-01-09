The global tahini market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006739/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tahini market 2017-2021 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global tahini market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three application segments, including sauce and dips, pastes and spreads, and desserts and other sweets.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global tahini market into the following regions:

EMEA

The Americas

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest tahini market

Tahini is an essential ingredient in many popular dishes in countries like KSA, Lebanon, and Israel. Some of the key manufacturers of tahini that are based in MEA are Al Wadi Al Akhdar, El Rashidi El Mizan, and Halwani. Owing to the health benefits associated with tahini, its popularity is growing in countries like France, Spain, and Italy. One of the driving factors for the market is due to the European consumers' inclination toward seed-based spreads. Also, consistent export of tahini from MEA countries further expands the market, which, in turn, also makes it profitable for manufacturers.

"The burgeoning demand for authentic Mediterranean and Arabic food items, increased consumer inclination toward seed-based spreads, robust exports, and upgraded technology to produce innovative products to meet consumer demand, are the major drivers fueling the growth of the market. With strategic locations, Turkey, Greece, and Israel have high export turnover," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead foodresearch expert from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Tahini market in the Americas

As it is used in most vegan and vegetarian dishes, the growing vegetarian and vegan population is driving the demand for tahini in the Americas. Tahini paste is added to salad dressings, hummus, and other Middle Eastern food items for taste and to achieve the right consistency. Few of the factors boosting the market growth are low cost, high nutritional value, vegan-safe, and customizability of tahini paste.

"In countries such as the US and Canada, various food products like falafel are popular. Tahini dip provides a nutty and more palatable flavor which is why falafel is usually served or consumed along with tahini dip. Thus, the demand for Middle Eastern dishes will fuel the market growth," says Manjunath

Tahini market in APAC

Due to an increase in demand for organic and nut-based spreads, tahini is consistently in gaining popularity in APAC. Countries such as China, India, and Myanmar are major producers of sesame seeds which makes APAC an important exporter of the raw material. Sesame seeds are exported to many tahini manufacturers. APAC also consists of many tahini manufacturers. For instance, India-based SUN AGRO EXPORTS offers Ready-to-Grind (Roasted) Hulled Sesame Seed that can be further made into tahini paste.

The top vendors in the global tahini market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

El Rashidi El Mizan

HAITOGLOU BROS

Halwani

Prince Tahina

Browse Other Reports:

Global Organic Edible Oil Market 2017-2021

Global Smoked Fish Market 2017-2021

Global Organic Dairy Products Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006739/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com