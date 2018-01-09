Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - War Eagle Mining Company Inc. (TSXV: WAR) ("War Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") that its common shares will resume trading at the open on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The trading halt was called prior to the Company announcing its agreement with Champagne Resources Limited ("Champagne") to merge the two companies on the terms outlined in War Eagle's news release of January 3, 2018.

This business combination scheduled to close on or before February 28, 2018 will permit accelerated exploration of Champagne's 100 % owned 3,296 ha Goodfish Kirana project in the world class Kirkland Lake gold camp.

For additional information please contact:

War Eagle Mining Company Inc.



Paul A. Carroll Q.C

Chairman, President and CEO

416-703-9120

Malcolm P. Burke

Director

604-220-2000

Email: info@wareaglemining.com

Website: www.wareaglemining.com

This news release was prepared by management of War Eagle, which takes full responsibility for its contents. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release