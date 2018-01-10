Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - Icon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IEX.H) ("Icon" or "the Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,058,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options will vest after 4 months, and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.30/share.

For further information contact:

Icon Exploration Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO & Director

Email: rfia@iconexploration.net

Tel: 416-722-4994

ABOUT ICON EXPLORATION INC.

Icon is a publicly traded company on the NEX Exchange (TSXV: IEX.H) our primary objective is to create a well-diversified company that will produce long-term returns for its shareholders and investors. Our current focus is on assessing potential acquisition targets in the cannabis industry. www.iconexploration.net

