EKSO BIONICS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ('Ekso Bionics' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: EKSO).

On December 14, 2017, Ekso Bionics advised investors that 'the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon and that a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting existed as of such date.' Then on December 27, 2017, the Company filed an amended annual report for 2016 and amended quarterly reports for the first three quarters of 2017.

On this news, Ekso Bionics' share price declined.

