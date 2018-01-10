Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.: Elaphe Presents In-Wheel Motor for Urban Mobility and the Ultimate Powertrain Platform for Autonomous Mobility

Elaphe Announces a Cutting-edge In-wheel Electric Motor, a Part of Urban Light Electric Vehicles Developed Together with EU-LIVE Consortium

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. (ELAPHE), a technology company & leading developer and supplier of in-wheel electric propulsion for battery-electric and hybrid vehicles, announced a cutting-edge in-wheel electric motor, which is an integral part of a working L5e demonstrator vehicle developed together with Groupe PSA and a consortium of 12 partners from six countries. The technology is intended to be industrialized with possible start of production as early as 2020.

ATTENTION: Elaphe will also be presenting their ultimate in-wheel powertrain platform for autonomous applications at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from Jan. 9 - 12. The booth is located at Tech East, Westgate, Booth 1519. Senior executives will be available for comments and media interviews on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the booth (Tech East, Westgate, Booth 1519). Please inform us about your arrival at press@elaphe-ev.com.

Elaphe, a leading global pioneer in in-wheel motor design, partnered up with Brembo S.p.A. (note: company that supplies brakes for Tesla) to design and manufacture a fully integrated and extremely compact in-wheel drive solution for light electric vehicles. The Brembo - Elaphe joint development effort resulted in a modular, air-cooled in-wheel electric motor, which pumps out an astonishing 256 Nm of direct-drive torque (no gearbox necessary), delivering upwards of 25 kW of power per wheel. The motors are designed to fit into the rear wheels of L-class vehicles. Directly-driven wheels vastly simplify the use tilting mechanisms, as the vehicle does not require any mechanical transmission.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5K5fVsafrzs

The recently released EU-LIVE L5e demonstrator vehicle was built within the Horizon 2020 GV5 Research and Innovation programme, coordinated by Virtual Vehicle, and was co-developed by renown PSA Groupe, Peugeot Scooters, Continental, Samsung SDI, Brembo, Elaphe and many others. The main objective was to showcase an innovative vehicle and underlying technology, suited both for concentrated city centre driving as well as speeding down highway roads. As the project focuses on multiple L-class vehicles, the goal was to use as many modular components as possible, to maintain maximal cross-platform functionality and reduce production costs.

The L5e runs in zero-emission mode with exceptional acceleration, and the 48-volt battery, designed by Samsung SDI, can be recharged using highly-efficient regenerative braking, as the in-wheel motors have the ability to directly regenerate at the wheel level in the optimal range of operation.

The mechanical disc brake system, required for scenarios where larger braking torque is required, such as emergency cases, was designed and built by Brembo S.p.A. and consists of an innovative aluminum caliper integrated in the motor's stator, resulting in superior motor compactness. The vehicle's small footprint (2.4 meters x 0.85 meters) and upward-rotating doors facilitate perpendicular parking and free up road space. Besides an enclosed, heated cabin, the vehicle also features seatbelts and an airbag, making helmets, gloves, waterproof jackets and other protective gear, well known to motorcycle riders, unnecessary.

Elaphe is presenting its autonomous-applications-focused in-wheel propulsion platform at CES2018.

By redefining the vehicles of tomorrow and enabling vehicle designers to make them smaller, more spacious, safer and more fun to drive, in-wheel technology is set to disrupt the century-old look and feel of the car. Elaphe not only designs and manufactures in-wheel electric motors, but provides a full solution, combined with power electronics and vehicle propulsion control. Advanced software features and complete control over individual wheels make Elaphe's in-wheel propulsion platform the ideal powertrain platform for the next generation of autonomous and connected electric vehicles.

For additional information visit www.in-wheel.com or www.eu-live.com.

Contact:

Luka Ambrozic

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

press@elaphe-ev.com

IMAGES:

EU-Live vehicle, © Groupe PSA Direction de la communication,

http://media.groupe-psa.com/psa_medialibrary/download-img-news/3006209

EU-Live in-wheel motor, © Elaphe Propulsion Technologies

http://in-wheel.com/media/website/Elaphe-EU-LIVE-in-wheel-motor.png

http://in-wheel.com/media-gallery/all

About EU-LIVE

The EU-LIVE consortium has committed to protecting individual freedom of movement. This new electrified light vehicle allows an individual, safe and sustainable mobility thanks to its zero-emission mode. EU-LIVE consortium's main aim was to develop common, modular powertrains that can be used for a variety of L-category vehicles in order to achieve economies of scale. Within EU-LIVE, the modular in-wheel motor was developed to be applicable to L3e, L5e and L6e categories, where a physical demonstrator for L3e was built by Peugeot Scooters, L5e by PSA (on all pictures) and a virtual L6e by project partner FKA Forschungsgesellschaft Kraftfahrwesen mbH Aachen.

About Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.



https://youtu.be/sopDo1KTrl0

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. is a leading EU-based developer and manufacturer of disruptive in-wheel electric propulsion systems for electric and hybrid vehicles, such as LEVs, passenger cars of all segments and public transportation. Elaphe off-the-shelf or custom developed motors, combined with advanced power electronics and multiple-wheel control system, present the simplest platform for the electric vehicles of tomorrow. Patented & innovative electromagnetic and mechanical designs for in-wheel propulsion enable Elaphe™ products to boast market-leading specific torque and compact design. The Elaphe distributed propulsion architecture is the ultimate propulsion platform for connected and automated vehicles, bringing new opportunities to mobility and transportation.



The Elaphe-Brembo joint development effort resulted in a modular, air-cooled in-wheel electric motor, which pumps out an astonishing 256 Nm of direct-drive torque (no gearbox necessary), delivering upwards of 25 kW of power per wheel. The motors are designed to fit into the rear wheels of L-class vehicles and enable the use of advanced tilting mechanisms.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'feel,' 'believes,' expects,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'is to be,' or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders, the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors. Elaphe expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.