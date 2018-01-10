Reward Gateway Revolutionises the Employee Engagement Market with the Addition of Employee Surveys, Delivering the First End-to-end Engagement Platform

SYDNEY, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Easy-to-use integrated survey solution allows employers to both measure employee engagement and impact it through a centralised employee engagement platform.

The employee engagement company Reward Gateway today announced the launch of Employee Surveys. The move makes Reward Gateway the first end-to-end employee engagement platform that allows employers to seamlessly measure employee engagement, develop and maintain a dialogue through employee communication, and recognise their people through rewards and recognition -- all in one place.

Jointly developed with organisational psychologists, Reward Gateway's Employee Surveys fosters open and honest dialogue, so employers can monitor the heartbeat of the company and understand how their investments in engagement are working. The simple, credible pulse survey solution consists of Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS), best-practice survey templates, and a custom survey builder that helps ensure that the right questions are being asked to get the right insights.

Employee Surveys, unlike other options on the market, is integrated into a centralised engagement platform. It now rounds out the Reward Gateway platform, which combines communications, recognition, analytics, and benefits, allowing for a seamless transition from receiving employee feedback to taking action. The platform supports the type of two-way communication that's central to Reward Gateway's Engagement Bridge -- a 10-step practical model designed to support continuous and authentic touch points between an organisation and its people. Together, The Engagement Bridge model and the Employee Surveys tool give HR and business leaders greater awareness about where to focus their employee engagement investments.

Caroline Shine, Head of HR and People Development, GANT UK, says:

"At GANT, we're on a journey to become the best employer by 2020, and it's vital we have a tool that helps us to benchmark where we are on that journey at any point throughout the year.

Reward Gateway's Employee Surveys tool enables us to listen to how our employees are feeling and then react quickly. The on-the-spot feedback we get from the eNPS polls allows us to experiment with new ideas and initiatives to keep engagement high. The benefits of having customised templates is that the hard work is already done for you. The templates are flexible enough that we are able to speak to our employees in a way that's in line with the employer brand that we've worked so hard to create."

Doug Butler, CEO of Reward Gateway, says:

"Reward Gateway is not simply a survey company, but we do believe that effective employee engagement requires open and honest communication between employers and their employees. Employee Surveys is an important new tool in our integrated engagement platform, which already includes communications, recognition, rewards, perks, and other benefits technologies. Our clients can now assess engagement levels at the beginning of their journey, communicate and implement strategies and initiatives to make improvements, and continually monitor and measure the effectiveness of their actions, all in one company-branded, easy-to-use employee engagement platform."

