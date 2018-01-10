

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.8 percent on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent but was up from 1.7 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, inflation gained 0.3 percent following the flat reading a month earlier.



The bureau also said that producer prices jumped an annual 4.9 percent, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 4.8 percent but down from 5.8 percent in the previous month.



