

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) said Tuesday that its President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Doyle plans to depart the company on June 30 after more than eight years at the company.



Meanwhile, the company promoted President of Domino's International Richard Allison, 50, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Doyle. It also promoted Russell Weiner, 49, President of Domino's USA, to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer of Domino's and President of the Americas. Both appointments will be effective as of July 1, 2018.



Richard Allison will officially take over as Domino's Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2018. As President - Domino's International, Allison currently oversees more than 9,000 stores and all franchise relationships outside the United States.



Allison joined Domino's in March 2011 as executive vice president of International, joining the brand from Bain & Company, Inc., a leading global business consulting firm, where he was partner and co-leader of Bain's restaurant practice.



Russell Weiner, currently serving as President - Domino's USA, will take over in the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer of Domino's and President of the Americas on July 1, 2018.



