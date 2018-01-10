

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday despite the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street, as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 75.74 points or 0.32 percent to 23,774.25, off a low of 23,770.24 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is losing 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent, while Sony is adding 0.3 percent and Panasonic is rising 0.2 percent. SoftBank is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Honda is rising more than 2 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent after the company said it will recall about 601,300 more vehicles in the U.S. due to safety issues related to Takata airbag inflators.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is rising almost 4 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is gaining more than 3 percent and Advantest is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Tokai Carbon is losing more than 4 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is declining more than 3 percent and Showa Denko is lower by 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks rose to new record closing highs on Tuesday amid optimism about the economic outlook and as continued strength in the overseas markets also contributed to the buying interest. Overall trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow rose 102.80 points or 0.4 percent to 25,385.80, the Nasdaq inched up 6.19 points or 0.1 percent to 7,163.58 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.58 points or 0.1 percent to 2,751.29.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures surged to a three-year high on Tuesday on expectations the global oil market will soon re-balance. February WTI oil gained $1.23, or 2 percent, to settle at $62.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish since December 2014.



