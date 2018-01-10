

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and Mazda Motor Corp (MZDAF.PK) plan to build $1.6 billion auto plant in Alabama, according to reports.



The Japanese automakers have been narrowing the list of possible locations for months. Mazda and Toyota plan to announce their final choice on Wednesday in the Alabama capital of Montgomery, the report said.



The shared factory Toyota and Mazda plan to open in 2021 is the only new auto assembly plant to be announced under President Donald Trump, who's pressured Toyota and other carmakers to make more of their vehicles in the U.S. The automakers have pledged to create as many as 4,000 jobs at the new factory. During his November visit to Tokyo, Trump thanked executives from the two companies for their U.S. expansion plans.



