

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism about the upcoming corporate earnings season. Investors kept an eye on bond yields after the yield on the benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasuries rose to a nearly ten-month closing high.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 9.50 points or 0.15 percent to 6,126.30, after rising to a high of 6,150.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 7.90 points or 0.13 percent to 6,233.60.



Gold miners are weak after gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent.



Banking stocks are mixed. ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down less than 0.1 percent each, while Westpac is adding 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is up 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly higher as iron ore prices rose closer to the $80 mark. BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is declining 0.7 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose 2 percent overnight. Oil Search is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Santos is higher by 0.6 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is down almost 1 percent.



QBE Insurance has appointed Vivek Bhatia as chief executive of its Australia and New Zealand business, succeeding Pat Regan, who was promoted to group chief executive in September. Shares of QBE are down 0.2 percent.



AuMake International, a seller of baby formula, dairy products and cosmetics to Chinese tourists, has cancelled an A$20 million capital raising due to recent share price volatility. The company's shares are losing almost 6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar slipped against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7817, down from US$0.7854 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining despite the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street, as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 75.74 points or 0.32 percent to 23,774.25, off a low of 23,770.24 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is losing 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent, while Sony is adding 0.3 percent and Panasonic is rising 0.2 percent. SoftBank is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Honda is rising more than 2 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent after the company said it will recall about 601,300 more vehicles in the U.S. due to safety issues related to Takata airbag inflators.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rose 2 percent overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is rising almost 4 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is gaining more than 3 percent and Advantest is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Tokai Carbon is losing more than 4 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is declining more than 3 percent and Showa Denko is lower by 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rose to new record closing highs on Tuesday amid optimism about the economic outlook and as continued strength in the overseas markets also contributed to the buying interest. Overall trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow rose 102.80 points or 0.4 percent to 25,385.80, the Nasdaq inched up 6.19 points or 0.1 percent to 7,163.58 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.58 points or 0.1 percent to 2,751.29.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures surged to a three-year high on Tuesday on expectations the global oil market will soon re-balance. February WTI oil gained $1.23, or 2 percent, to settle at $62.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish since December 2014.



