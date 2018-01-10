Hitachi's AutoMobili-D Booth (AD01a)Autonomous Driving Community - PlanetM at Cobo Center



Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

Detroit, Michigan, Jan 10, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. has announced the Company's renewed Official Sponsorship of the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), to be held at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan from January 14-January 28.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiAutoMobili.jpgHitachi's AutoMobili-D Booth (AD01a)Autonomous Driving Community - PlanetM at Cobo CenterHitachi returns for the second year of the show's AutoMobili-D exhibit to feature the Hitachi Group's Social Innovation Business and advanced mobility technologies at booth number AD01a within PlanetM's Autonomous Driving community. The Company will take advantage of this year's extended AutoMobili-D schedule to connect with job seekers during the Future Automotive Career Expo (FACE) held inside PlanetM (formerly Hall E) during the first two days of the NAIAS Public Show: Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21.Hitachi leadership will share Company updates and advancements in automotive mobility technologies during a press conference on Tuesday, January 16 at 12:05 PM at the PlanetM Theater. Hitachi's press conference will be livestreamed on the North American International Auto Show Facebook page via Facebook live.The Hitachi Group will also host two AutoMobili-D symposiums during Industry Preview on the Cobo Center Atrium Stage. Industry experts will join Hitachi leadership to discuss "How AV Requirements Are Driving Vehicle Electrical Architecture Innovations" at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 17, and "Contribution to Social Innovation through Mobility Service Business" at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 18."With the speed that the mobility industry is changing, it is critical for traditional automotive suppliers like Hitachi to have a forum to share information and ideas with industry leaders, technology innovators, and connect with future technical talent," said John Nunneley, senior vice president of engineering for Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas. "The NAIAS and AutoMobili-D provide us this forum in our own backyard," he added.About Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures and markets a wide range of automotive systems including engine management systems, electric power train systems, drive control systems and car information systems for all major automotive original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company provides regional leadership in the Americas within the global operations of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. and has sites throughout North America with sales and engineering in Michigan, its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Kentucky, and additional sales and manufacturing facilities in Kentucky, Georgia, California and Mexico. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitachi America, Ltd. For more information, please visit www.hitachi-automotive.us.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.