CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB), pioneer companyin the field of bioplasturgy, announces today its financial reporting schedule for 2018.

Financial publications will be released after closure of the stock market. This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

Half-year liquidity contract report January 15, 2018

2017 full-year results March 28, 2018

Publication of the annual reference document April 27, 2018

Annual shareholders meeting June 14, 2018

Half-year liquidity contract report July 6, 2018

2018 first-half results September 28, 2018

Publication of the interim financial report September 28, 2018

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS acquired the rights to research that was conducted over many years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic application sector: plastics. CARBIOS' growth strategy is based on a clear business model of industrial value creation that targets attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization. CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. Founded in 2011, CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company" by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

