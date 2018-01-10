Now in its 5th year, the 2017 Global Telecoms Awards were hosted in London on November 2, 2017 with the attendance of industry's most influential companies. In this prominent event P.I. Works and Turk Telekom won the "Honorable Mention Award" in the "Managed Services Innovation of the Year" category with the revolutionary "Centralized SON Powered Managed Services" project. The project scope includes the planning, management and optimization of the radio and transmission access networks.

Turk Telekom CTO Cengiz Dogan said "Turk Telekom has set itself the mission of offering the high quality and economic services to its customers through integrated communication solutions. P.I. Works' Centralized SON Powered Managed Services has been a key driver of operational efficiency, leading to superior subscriber experience through automated network operations. This is a significant achievement that we are all proud of."

P.I. Works CEO Basar Akpinar said "As opposed to traditional managed services, P.I. Works leverages its uSON platform, which provides fully-automated centralized SON functionality as a single, integrated solution for mobile network planning, management and optimization. Our expert engineers along with our product help Turk Telekom manage its multi-vendor and multi-technology network in a more intelligent way. The award is well received and appreciated as an accomplishment of our quality work, and it motivates our teams to work towards higher standards."

