Paul Wieland, Frontier President and CEO: "We.Stream offers a unique opportunity for our resellers to offer their customers who travel internationally an easy, economical, and secure way to connect to the internet wherever they are."

On the first day of CES 2018, We.Stream and Frontier Computer Corp reached agreement on an exciting strategic partnership for the distribution of We.Stream in the USA. With this agreement, Frontier Computer Corp becomes We.Stream's first distributor in both the United States and Europe. We.Stream offers the world's first secure mobile WiFi hotspot with embedded Cloud SIM technology to enable unlimited data access in over 100 countries. We.Stream unveiled its new product yesterday during the opening of the Holland Pavilion at Eureka Park. Frontier is a leader in providing diverse IT Solutions including hardware, software and service, and will also make We.Stream available to resellers in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006901/en/

Joachim de Wild from We.Stream (left) and Michael Maitland from Frontier (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

"Frontier has always carefully selected companies with only the best industry-leading products to be our distribution partners. Our goal is to provide our customers with reliable, secure access to data. We.Stream offers a unique opportunity for our resellers to offer their customers who travel abroad an easy, economical, and secure way to connect to the internet wherever they are," said Paul Wieland, Frontier President and CEO. "With customers throughout North and South America, Europe and Africa, we've experienced the unwieldy patchwork of cellular networks world travelers must navigate and therefore believe that our partners will be very eager to bring We.Stream to their clients," added Michael Maitland, Frontier director of Channel Sales.

Joachim de Wild, Co-CEO of We.Stream: "We are really proud to have signed up a distributor that has a strong footprint in both the United States and Europe. We.Stream fits super well into Frontier's existing portfolio of Internet load balancing and VPN bonding solutions, modems, switches, and other communications devices."

Richard Koenders, Managing Director of Frontier Europe: "Cybersecurity is a major concern of our customers and connecting via public Wi-Fi hotspots in places like airports, coffee shops, restaurants and hotels is risky. Connecting instead via We.Stream's built-in VPN solution gives them the secure data link they need. We are proud to become We.Stream's first distributor in the US and Europe, and we believe it's a great addition to our impressive suite of connectivity solutions."

About Frontier Computer Corp

Since 1976, Frontier Computer Corp. has been serving enterprise IT clients worldwide from our headquarters in Traverse City, Michigan. Frontier's 37,000 sqft. warehouse holds more than 100,000 servers, drives, and networking products. In 2002, Frontier added an office in The Netherlands to improve service to customers in Europe. www.frontiercomputercorp.com / http://www.frontierbv.nl/

About We.Stream

We.Stream is an initiative of Mondicon, an international mobile data provider specializing in connectivity solutions for challenging situations. The company recently opened its office in Santa Monica, California to support its growth in the United States. We.Stream has been nominated for numerous technology awards and has won the 2017 Dutch Insipience Award for "Best Mobile Project". On the night before the CES opened, We.Stream was selected as one of the 15 top emerging startups out of 800 innovative companies from around the world, during the official CES Startup Night Event. At CES, visitors can experience a demo of We.Stream at its booth #51522.1 at Eureka Park.

Product video: https://vimeo.com/249712385

More info: www.we.stream / www.mondicon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006901/en/

Contacts:

Mondicon

Robert Pronk, 31 (0)61 82 002 60

CMO

r.pronk@mondicon.com