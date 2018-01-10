

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly lower on Wednesday after four days of gains and amid caution ahead of earnings from U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. due this week.



The dollar weakened against major global currencies after consumer inflation and producer inflation data from China painted a mixed picture of the economy.



Consumer prices in China rose an annual 1.8 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That missed expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent but was up from 1.7 percent in November.



The bureau also said that producer prices jumped an annual 4.9 percent, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 4.8 percent but down from 5.8 percent in the previous month.



U.S. Treasury yields inched higher while oil prices traded at their highest levels since 2014. Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower despite Wall Street's extended winning streak.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with industrial production and foreign trade figures from the U.K. due later in the session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs amid optimism about the economic outlook and the upcoming earnings season. The Dow rose 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent each.



European markets extended gains for a fourth consecutive session Tuesday, with sentiment underpinned by a weaker euro, strong economic data from Germany, expectations of possible dealmaking in the auto industry and optimism over corporate earnings.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



