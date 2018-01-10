

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The pound hit a weekly low of 151.79 versus the yen, off its early high of 152.60.



The pound reversed from its early highs of 0.8813 against the euro and 1.3542 against the greenback, falling to 0.8827 and 1.3516, respectively.



The pound retreated to 1.3300 against franc, from its early near a 5-week high of 1.3320.



If the pound falls further, it may find support around 1.34 against the greenback, 150.00 against the yen, 1.32 against the franc and 0.90 against the euro.



