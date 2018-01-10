Shell Survey Finds UK Students Seek Purpose and Creativity in Graduate Jobs of the Future

LONDON, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Almost half of students want a job that lets them give something back to the world

A third are looking for a role where they can t hink creatively

Over one third believe employers expect them to have strong digital skills and a global mindset

New research is shining a light on the changing face of graduate jobs, revealing that four in ten (39%) students leave their studies wanting a purpose-led career that lets them give something back to the world. A massive 78% also believe that they'll face more competition than their parents' generation when it comes to getting graduate jobs.

The research, commissioned by Shell Ideas360, a programme fostering innovation, spoke to more than 1,100 UK university students. The results showed that nearly a third (30%) of them want their chosen job to support sustainability, creativity (30%) and innovation (25%).

Yet despite these positive expectations, students are feeling the pressure from the other side of the interview table too. Thirty five percent believe employers now demand strong digital capabilities, including skills in coding, app development and software programming. A quarter (26%) expect to have to demonstrate a global mindset - a sharp contrast to the expectations placed on their parents' generation.

Commenting on the findings, Jeroen de Weerd, Vice President of Recruitment at Shell, says: "This research shows that having a good CV is just the beginning for today's graduates. Students set to enter the jobs market in 2018 and beyond have clearly defined expectations of their own careers. However, they are also aware of the need to display a more diverse skillset than any other generation in history."

One way for students to rise to this challenge and compete in the modern job market is by taking part in global programmes like Shell Ideas360. It invites them to think about ideas to help solve the world's future water, food and energy supply issues. Crucially, the programme is designed to help participants acquire real-world skills that can help them succeed in their current studies, thrive in interviews and build the future career they want.

Daniel Lee, a former Shell Ideas360 participant and current Shell employee, says: "Shell Ideas360 was a lifechanging journey - it opened my eyes to the urgency and complexity of the energy challenge, and challenged me to think creatively, critically, and with a global mindset. Give this programme a go, it's an experience that will enable you to find your 'why' and a meaningful job that fits your sense of purpose."

About Shell Ideas360

Now in its fifth season, Shell Ideas360 is a programme of innovation, learning and discovery for university students of all disciplines. It challenges them to develop and collaborate on their ideas for meeting the future energy, water and food needs of a growing global population. The programme offers participants career advice and mentoring from Shell employees, and teaches practical skills to help them succeed in their studies, enhancing their career prospects. A series of webinars, career advice and mentoring from industry experts, helps students hone their abilities in areas like entrepreneurship, innovation, collaboration and creativity. University students can enter Shell Ideas360 individually or in teams of up to three, until January 19, 2018

Research

The research was conducted by Shell in November 2017 on a national sample of 1,102 current UK university students across course years 1, 2, and 3+. The full research findings are available at request.