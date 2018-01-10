Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 10 January 2018 at 9 a.m.



Today, Marimekko and UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, announced their partnership on a special edition collaboration collection which will be available for a limited time only. The new collection for women will comprise a complete line of items that brighten lifestyles by combining the timelessly bold and vibrant print designs of Marimekko with the quality and comfort of UNIQLO's casual street style.



The collection will embody a shared commitment by the two companies to enhancing daily living. For Marimekko, this is through its mission of empowering people to be happy as they are and bringing joy to their everyday lives through bold prints and colours, while UNIQLO is committed to creating LifeWear - high quality clothing that is functional and reasonably priced - to suit everyone's daily lifestyles.



"UNIQLO is known worldwide for its well-designed essentials that are made for all. The special edition Marimekko and UNIQLO brand collaboration collection allows us to share the joy of bold self-expression in print and colour with consumers around the world. We are very excited about this collaboration and can't wait to see how people will wear the pieces in the collection to reflect their own style and personality," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.



The Marimekko and UNIQLO collection will arrive at UNIQLO stores and at UNIQLO.com in Europe, Australia, Canada and the United States on Thursday 29 March, in Asia on Friday 30 March, and in Russia in early April 2018. The nine-style collection will feature tops, dresses, pants, sneakers, and bags. The prints in the collection were inspired by nature and urban lifestyle, including also a new print design specifically chosen to celebrate the Marimekko and UNIQLO collection. All of the prints were designed by Maija Louekari, one of Marimekko's world-renowned print designers.



The brand collaboration relates to the royalty income from a licensing agreement with a Japanese company referred to Marimekko's January-September interim report in November 2017.



Photos: http://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/z2R58RmWDqBQ



Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/eu_en/the-brand/latest-news/uniqlo-x-marimekko?global



Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2016, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 199 million and the company's net sales were close to EUR 100 million. Roughly 160 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 400 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading global Japanese retail holding company that designs, manufactures and sells clothing under seven main brands: Comptoir des Cotonniers, GU, Helmut Lang, J Brand, Princesse tam.tam, Theory, and UNIQLO. With global sales of approximately 1.8619 trillion yen for the 2017 fiscal year ending August 31, 2017 (US $16.87 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2017 rate of $1 = 110.4 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.



UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a truly global brand. Today the company has more than 1,900 stores in 19 markets worldwide including Japan, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. and the U.S. In addition, Grameen UNIQLO, a social business established in Bangladesh in September 2010, currently operates several Grameen UNIQLO stores in Dhaka. UNIQLO manages an integrated business model under which it designs, manufactures, markets and sells high-quality, casual apparel. The company believes that truly great clothes should be supremely comfortable, feature universal designs, are of high quality and offer a superb fit to everyone who wears them.



With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.