Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-10 07:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in INVL Baltic Real Estate shares (INR1L, ISIN code: LT0000127151) from January 12, 2018 (including) until the day of correction of the general securities account in the central securities depository Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch.



The trading will be suspended at the request of the Company in accordance with paragraph 16.6.4 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing Rules (without changing the amount of the authorized capital increase the par value of shares by pro rata reduction of the number of shares).



Orders in INVL Baltic Real Estate orderbook will be flushed.



