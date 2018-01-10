Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-10 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Baltic Real Estate SUTNTIB (hereinafter referred to as the Company) has submitted an application to Nasdaq Vilnius to suspend trading in Company's shares from 12th January 2018 (inclusive) until Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian Branch will make records in the shareholders securities account. This was done with regards to received authorization from the Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania to change the Company's Articles of Association, the project of which was approved during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 29 December 2017, also, in order to ensure the effective protection of interests of Company's shareholders.



The Company informs that after the registration of Company's Articles of Association, the nominal value of the Company's ordinary registered shares will be changed from EUR 0.29 to EUR 1.45 and the amount of ordinary registered shares will be changed from 65,750,000 units to 13,150,000 units. The authorised capital of the Company will not be changed - EUR 19,067,500.



The number of shares owned by each shareholder shall be recalculated at the end of 15 January 2018 (hereinafter referred as Exchange Date). On the Exchange date the amount of shares owned by the shareholders will be divided by five and rounded upwards. If on the Exchange Date the sum of the nominal value of shares owned by any shareholder decrease due to the change of the nominal value of the share, this decrease shall be compensated by the Shareholder - public limited liability company Invalda INVL.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com