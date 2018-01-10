Wirecard Partners With US On-demand Job Platform Moonrise to Enable Instant Payments for Gig-economy Workers

ASCHHEIM, Germany and PHILADELPHIA, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Moonrise is a startup by American Family Insurance

- Partnership is making money management faster and simpler for US workers

Wirecard, one of the leading providers of digital financial technology, today announces its partnership with Moonrise, a US gig-economy startup by American Family Insurance, to offer free and instant payment options for workers.

Moonrise connects individuals with shift work in administration, hospitality, and other services to supplement their income. Wirecard will issue payments cards enabling workers to access the money they have earned within 24 hours of completing an assignment. Thereby, the partnership will ensure same-day payment without charging fees to workers. Loyalty rewards and other value-add features will be built into the program as the company grows.

Deirdre Ives, Wirecard's North America Managing Director, says, "With digital payments at the core of our business and the rapidly evolving gig-economy, we are thrilled to help the growing market need for faster, more easily accessible pay. Having access to same-day payment options gives individuals greater control over their finances and generally more autonomy day-to-day. Partnering with Moonrise to offer this service aligns perfectly with our core values of increasing speed and efficiency through innovative technologies and payments systems."

Kara Kaplan, Moonrise's co-founder and CEO, adds, "For employers, tapping into a reliable on-demand workforce can be game changing. For workers, the ability to accept a shift here or there can be the factor that enables them to take control of their finances. Wirecard has been one of our best partnerships. It was easy to implement the program because they understood what we were trying to do, and we felt right away that our mission was resonating with them."

Moonrise, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Family Insurance - the $23 billion Wisconsin-based insurance business - was formed when American Family's innovation team set out to better understand a subset of their policyholders who want to manage their finances as easy and fast as possible. American Family wanted to discover how the company could leverage its customers, partner relationships and capital - with this in mind, Moonrise brokers with employers and pushes their available gigs via text messages to vetted workers who match the gig's qualifications.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licenses for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Moonrise:

Moonrise connects hard-working, motivated people in search of extra income with reputable employers in need of filling short-term shifts. Moonrise understands the barriers that exist in trying to make endsmeet andthe obstacles employers face in finding quality workers. Moonrise feels that when people are in control of their financial lives, they make for better and more reliable employees.Whether helping to facilitate an extra $60 for groceries or an extra six people on the warehouse floor, Moonrise is committed to helpingboth peopleand businesses when they need itmost.For more information about Moonrise, please visit http://www.moonrise.works.

