

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - China will finalize orders for 184 Airbus SE A320 aircraft soon, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



Xi has pledged to keep Airbus order volumes in the years ahead, Macron said in Beijing Wednesday. China will maintain parity on orders with Airbus and its American rival Boeing Co., Macron said. The French president also said that discussions were held on sales of Airbus A350 and superjumbo A380 models.



In the presence of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Airbus said Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Development and Reform Commission of China or NDRC on the further development of industrial cooperation in Tianjin. The agreement was signed by He Lifeng, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission or NDRC of China and Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft in Beijing today. Both sides agree to further enhance their industrial partnership in Tianjin and strengthen the cooperation with regards to technical innovation, engineering capabilities and supply chain expansion.



Airbus and its Chinese partners have also signed a framework agreement on ramping up its A320 production rate at its Final Assembly Line in Tianjin to six aircraft per month.



This industrial ramp-up targets five aircraft per month by early 2019 and six per month by early 2020. Since its inauguration in 2008, the Final Assembly Line in Tianjin has assembled a total of 354 A320 Family aircraft (by 31st December, 2017). Deliveries to Chinese customers and to operators throughout the Asia-Pacific region included the first A320neo in the second half of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX