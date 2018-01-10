As from January 17, 2018, subscription rights issued by Tobin Properties AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until January 29, 2017 or until further notice.



Instrument: Subscription rights in Tobin Properties AB ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TOBIN TR ------------------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010740068 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 147969 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------



As from January 17, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Tobin Properties AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until February 12, 2017 or until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares in Tobin Properties AB ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TOBIN BTA ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010740076 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 147970 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank. For further information, please call Jonas Björkman on 070 - 861 80 35.